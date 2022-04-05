AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AN stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $24,087,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

