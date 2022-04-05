Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
