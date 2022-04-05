Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 798,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after buying an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

