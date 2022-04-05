AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $$30.28 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

