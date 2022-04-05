Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.67.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.12. 12,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.16.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

