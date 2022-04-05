Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $48.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

