Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 3,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,571. Axonics has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axonics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,621 shares of company stock worth $13,336,034. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.