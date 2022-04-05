Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$943.91 million and a PE ratio of 346.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.27. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

