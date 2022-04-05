AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

AZZ opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. AZZ has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 206.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AZZ by 240.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AZZ by 12.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AZZ by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

