Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.37. Bakkt shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 23,971 shares.

BKKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

