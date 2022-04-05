Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 409,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

