Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.22. 2,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Argent Trust Co owned about 2.28% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

