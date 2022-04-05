Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.