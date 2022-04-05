Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank7 by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.