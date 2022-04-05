Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKIMF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €5.45 ($5.99) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.78.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.