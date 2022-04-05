Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.71. Baozun shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 10,545 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Baozun alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.