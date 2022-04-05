Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $9.95

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $9.71. Baozun shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 10,545 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on BZUN. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
