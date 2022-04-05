Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

