Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 147.68 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.99. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.