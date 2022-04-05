Barclays Lowers Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target to SEK 150

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from SEK 155 to SEK 150 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.15.

TLTZY opened at $7.64 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

