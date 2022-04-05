Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.
Shares of PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 107.68 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £591.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47).
About PRS REIT
