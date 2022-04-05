Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 107.68 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £591.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47).

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

