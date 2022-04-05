Barclays Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.