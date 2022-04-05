Barclays Trims GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price to €46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
