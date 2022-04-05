Barclays Trims GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price to €46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.