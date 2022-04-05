Barclays Upgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to “Overweight”

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

