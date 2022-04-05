Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $15.64. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 57,908 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

