Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $15.64. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 57,908 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
