Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($81.32) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.07 ($83.59).

Shares of BAS traded down €0.26 ($0.29) on Tuesday, hitting €51.87 ($57.00). 3,298,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.97. Basf has a 1 year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

