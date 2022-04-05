Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BSET traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,431. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65,113 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,234 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

