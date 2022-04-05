Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.44 ($114.77).

ETR BMW opened at €79.85 ($87.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of €84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

