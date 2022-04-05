BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBQ. TheStreet raised BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Shares of BBQ opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. BBQ has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. Equities research analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $59,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.