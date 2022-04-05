Beacon Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,706.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $828,879.11 and approximately $10,706.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

