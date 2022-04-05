Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.31 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 367.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 193,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

