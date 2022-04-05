Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $400.00 price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.