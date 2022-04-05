Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €183.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €171.45 ($188.41).
Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €127.20 ($139.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.47. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
