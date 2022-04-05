Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 44 ($0.58) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SVML opened at GBX 51.18 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.32 million and a P/E ratio of -34.13. Sovereign Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.71).

