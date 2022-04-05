Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 979 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

