Bessemer Group Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

