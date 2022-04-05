Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 338.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 374,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

NYSE CF opened at $101.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

