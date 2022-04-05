Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,260,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,542,000 after buying an additional 150,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.