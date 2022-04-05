Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,778 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 302.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,129,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,226,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 664,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,415,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,772,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.78 and a 52-week high of $185.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

