Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

