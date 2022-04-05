Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SAP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of SAP opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

