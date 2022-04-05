Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

