BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BGCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,350,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,281,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 668.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 274,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

