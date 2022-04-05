Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
Shares of BCYC stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $62.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
