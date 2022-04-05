Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,416,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.