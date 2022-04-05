BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 3.4%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 2,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,532,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.82.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,837. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

