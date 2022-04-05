BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $279.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.23.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.24. 2,337,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

