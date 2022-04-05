BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioVie.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIVI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 103,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. BioVie has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

