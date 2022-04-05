Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Critical Analysis

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 497.48%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 13.06% 9.38% 7.80% OneConnect Financial Technology -31.00% -29.06% -13.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 4.46 $22.13 million $0.10 37.60 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.97 -$198.66 million ($0.53) -3.00

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

