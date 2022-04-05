Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 5.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 93,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,200,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

