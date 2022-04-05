Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 5.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 93,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,200,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.
Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
