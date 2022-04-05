BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $10,433.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00247502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008358 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006118 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005447 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000855 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

