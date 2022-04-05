BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackBerry by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $115,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 21.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

